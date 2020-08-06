Boy suffers life-threatening injuries from gunshot in Lawrence
Police told Lawrence Journal-World they do not suspect any foul play
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A child suffered serious injuries from a gunshot wound in Lawrence Wednesday night, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.
Police were called to the 700 block of W 25th St. around 9:30 on an unknown medical emergency.
When police arrived, they found the boy and immediately started helping him, according to the Journal-World.
Police say the boy was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Lawrence police told the Journal-World they do not suspect any foul play at this time.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.