Boy suffers life-threatening injuries from gunshot in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A child suffered serious injuries from a gunshot wound in Lawrence Wednesday night, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.

Police were called to the 700 block of W 25th St. around 9:30 on an unknown medical emergency.

When police arrived, they found the boy and immediately started helping him, according to the Journal-World.

Police say the boy was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Lawrence police told the Journal-World they do not suspect any foul play at this time.

