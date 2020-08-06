Ascension Via Christi Hospital updates visitation policies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is updating its visitation policies regarding COVID-19.

The hospital says it is allowing one visitor per inpatient per day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they must be screened before entering the building. It says visitors will be allowed only in inpatient service areas and must be the same person throughout the patients stay.

Ascension Via Christi says procedure patients are also allowed one visitor per stay and waiting rooms will be closed. It says visitor travel around the facility is minimized.

Ascension Via Christi says in the Emergency Department there will be no visitors allowed unless clinically indicated for patient advocacy, neurological cases, dementia, capacity concerns and minors.

The hospital says it is requiring masks and outside deliver is allowed but the visitor must deliver it to the patient.

