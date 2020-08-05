TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Choice Mutual says over half of Millennials don’t know how much to save for retirement.

Choice Mutual, a final expense insurance agency, says it has conducted a study on how many Millennials may actually be able to afford retirement and found that nearly half of them do not know how much to save.

Choice Mutual says Gen X may not be far behind millennials in their knowledge of retirement savings either, which could mean dreams of retiring may be only dreams.

The study shows that Baby Boomers saved an average of $152,000 for retirement, which is just enough to comfortably support them for 2 - 3 years.

Choice Mutual says a good rule of thumb is to save 80% of pre-retirement yearly incomes. However, the study shows that Millennials are saving about $23,000 and Gen Xers have saved around $66,000.

According to Choice Mutual, over 50% of each generation says they expect to work at least part-time when they retire and 84% of Gen Xers and Millennials believe they will not receive Social Security benefits.

Choice Mutual says the best way to calculate how much to save for retirement is to decide what yearly income you will need to retire on and divide it by 4%. It says the answer to this formula will show how much is needed to save overall land does not take into account any additional retirement income like Social Security to ensure preparedness.

