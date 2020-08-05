Advertisement

Westbound lanes reduced on I-70

(KGWN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes on westbound I-70 for concrete repair.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will reduce a section of I-70 in Topeka starting Monday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 7, weather permitting. It says lane closures are needed to replace concrete panels.

KDOT says the westbound driving lane of I-70 will be closed from mile markers 353 to 351 as crews replace a concrete panel. It says one lane will be closed and drivers will be directed by signs with flashing lights, an arrow board and cones.

KDOT says it is urging all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

For more information on ongoing construction projects visit the KDOT website or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas GOP picks Rep. Marshall for Senate seat over Kobach

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Kansas Republicans have nominated Rep. Roger Marshall for the Senate over polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.

News

Kansas Newborn Screening Program announces first annual Facility Recognition Awards

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Newborn Screening Program is launching its first annual facility recognition awards.

News

Topeka mayor wins Democratic nod in Kansas 2nd

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Topeka’s mayor has easily won the Democratic nomination for an eastern Kansas congressional seat.

News

Nominations being accepted for 2021 Leadership Greater Topeka Program

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Nominations are now being accepted for the Greater Topeka Partnership 2021 Leadership Greater Topeka Program.

Latest News

News

Bollier wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A party-switching Kansas legislator who has raised eyebrows with her campaign’s fundraising success has easily won the Democratic nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat.

News

U.S. Census Bureau kicks off Stop the Knock Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Census Bureau is kicking off its Stop the Knock campaign.

News

K-State virologists ID potential COVID-19 vaccination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University virologists have identified a potential COVID-19 vaccination.

News

Kansas Court of Appeals to hear case regarding oil royalties among others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Court of Appeals will hear a case regarding oil royalties among others on its Aug. 10 docket.

News

Shawnee Co. receives $36.7 million from CARES Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County has received $36.7 million in CARES Act funding.

News

Chief Justice continues suspension of time limitations, deadlines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Chief Justice Marla Luckert has continued the suspension of time limitations and deadlines for Kansas Courts due to COVID-19.