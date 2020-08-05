Westbound lanes reduced on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes on westbound I-70 for concrete repair.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews will reduce a section of I-70 in Topeka starting Monday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 7, weather permitting. It says lane closures are needed to replace concrete panels.

KDOT says the westbound driving lane of I-70 will be closed from mile markers 353 to 351 as crews replace a concrete panel. It says one lane will be closed and drivers will be directed by signs with flashing lights, an arrow board and cones.

KDOT says it is urging all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

For more information on ongoing construction projects visit the KDOT website or call 5-1-1.

