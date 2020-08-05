Wednesday forecast: Slightly warmer but still nice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One more day of unseasonably cool temperatures and low humidity especially for this time of year. It will be warmer than the past couple days but considering it is August and summer take advantage of it because the humidity returns tomorrow.

Rain chances in the next 8 days will be hit and miss. There still remains differences in the computer models on how widespread the rain will be and how much rain will fall however models are in pretty good agreement that other than a slight chance of rain or storms during the day tomorrow all the other storm chances will mainly occur from midnight to mid-morning. This means most of the daytime hours will be dry and should have minimal impacts to any outdoor activities you may have.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds this morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Can’t completely rule out an isolated shower/storm after 4am. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low-mid 80s with higher humidity. There does remain a slight chance of showers/storms all day however most of the day will remain dry. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Thursday night begins the chance of storms at night lingering into the morning hours where that weather pattern continues through the weekend. Highs will warm back in the upper 80s to mid 90s Friday through Sunday. With the humidity the heat index will range from 96-104.

Next week remains some differences with rain chances meaning one model continues to bring a slight chance of rain or storms at night while the other model keeps the area completely dry. This does include Wednesday despite a storm chance in the Day 8 because of a weak cold front that will bring a slight cool down in the 80s.

Taking Action:

Despite all of the rain and possible storm chances in the next 8 days the majority of the chances will occur at night possibly lingering through mid-morning. With this weather pattern, confidence is low on what areas may get rain during the day so you don’t have to cancel any outdoor plans even with the chance of rain during the day tomorrow. Start hydrated now for a heat wave that begins Friday with more seasonal temperatures and heat indices near if not exceeding 100°.

