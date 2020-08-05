U.S. Census Bureau kicks off Stop the Knock Campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Census Bureau is kicking off its Stop the Knock campaign.

The U.S. Census Bureau says it is inviting Kansans to join the Stop the Knock campaign which kicks off the week of Aug. 3 and is designed to encourage residents to respond to the Census sooner rather than later to lessen the possibility of an employee knocking on their doors later in August.

The Bureau says currently Kansas holds a 66.6% self-response rate, which is above the national average.

According to the Bureau, households can still self respond now by completing and mailing in the paper questionnaire received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020. It says households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in others. It says those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.

The Bureau says census takers have started working in neighborhoods throughout Kansas counties and will be visiting households that have yet to self respond to the Census, to collect responses. It says takers will follow local public health guidelines, will be wearing masks and are trained on social distancing protocols.

According to the Bureau, census takers are hired from local communities, speak English, and many are bilingual. It says if a taker does not speak the household’s language, it may request a return visit from a taker who does. It says takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.

The Bureau says if no one is home when a census taker visits, the taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.

The Bureau says census takers can be identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date on the badge. It says to confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact the Denver/Dallas Regional Census Center at 1-800-852-6159.

According to the Bureau, data from the 2020 Census is used to disperse federal funding each year and an accurate count will ensure each community receives necessary funding for the following:

Emergency Management/Disaster Relief

Medicare Part B

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Schools

Transportation/Roads

Small business grants

The Bureau says census data is also used to determine representation in Congress, to make sure American voices are heard.

The Bureau says every household is encouraged to respond immediately, it is not too late to self respond online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mailing back the paper form delivered to households.

For more information visit www.2020census.gov.

