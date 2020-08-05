Advertisement

Update: Kansas Republican Sheriff Races

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Republican Sheriff races have come to a close and votes are being tallied up.

As the Kansas Republican Sheriff races come to a close 13 News is keeping you up to date with the latest election numbers.

Current Sheriff races tallies are as follows:

  • Shawnee County
    • Brian Hill - 14,084 (winner)
    • Tony Weingartner - 7,550

Brian Hill is the incumbent and will get to keep his Sheriff’s seat.

  • Brown County
    • Dennis Entrikin - 756
    • John Merchant - 1,467 (winner)

John Merchant is the incumbent and will get to keep his Sheriff’s seat.

  • Coffey County
    • Thomas Johnson - 1,474 (winner)
    • Michael Roney - 925

There was no incumbent for this race, however, Johnson will be taking home the title of Sheriff.

  • Morris County
    • Scott Coover - 610
    • Jay Simecka - 761 (winner)

Jay Simecka is the incumbent and will get to keep his Sheriff’s seat.

  • Osage County
    • Laurie Dunn - 1,154
    • Chris Wells - 1,955 (winner)

Laurie Dunn was the incumbent but has lost her seat to newcomer Chris Wells.

  • Pottawatomie County
    • Michael Baker - 959
    • Shane Jager - 4,108 (winner)

Shane Jager is the incumbent and will get to keep his Sheriff’s seat.

