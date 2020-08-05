Update: Kansas Republican Sheriff Races

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Republican Sheriff races have come to a close and votes are being tallied up.

Current Sheriff races tallies are as follows:

Shawnee County Brian Hill - 14,084 (winner) Tony Weingartner - 7,550



Brian Hill is the incumbent and will get to keep his Sheriff’s seat.

Brown County Dennis Entrikin - 756 John Merchant - 1,467 (winner)



John Merchant is the incumbent and will get to keep his Sheriff’s seat.

Coffey County Thomas Johnson - 1,474 (winner) Michael Roney - 925



There was no incumbent for this race, however, Johnson will be taking home the title of Sheriff.

Morris County Scott Coover - 610 Jay Simecka - 761 (winner)



Jay Simecka is the incumbent and will get to keep his Sheriff’s seat.

Osage County Laurie Dunn - 1,154 Chris Wells - 1,955 (winner)



Laurie Dunn was the incumbent but has lost her seat to newcomer Chris Wells.

Pottawatomie County Michael Baker - 959 Shane Jager - 4,108 (winner)



Shane Jager is the incumbent and will get to keep his Sheriff’s seat.

