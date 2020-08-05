Two men jailed after Tuesday evening traffic stop just south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were behind bars following their arrests during a traffic stop Tuesday evening just south of Topeka, authorities said.

The traffic stop was conducted by a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Deputy Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said after an officer pulled over a vehicle, a canine unit responded to the scene. The canine then located a loaded gun inside the vehicle.

Deputies determined the gun belonged to Jeremy W. Taylor, 31, of Burlingame, who Christian said is a felon with multiple convictions.

Taylor was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated felon in possession of a firearm; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, Lance E. Fox, 42, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with driving while license revoked; insurance violation; and vehicle registration violations.

