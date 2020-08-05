Advertisement

Topeka Walmart to show family classics at drive in theater

FILE - This June 1, 2017, file photo shows a Walmart store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Ford and Walmart are partnering to test a self-driving grocery delivery service. Ford will work with Walmart to determine what goods it can feasibly transport and figure out what issues may need to be addressed to successfully deliver orders via self-driving vehicles. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart has announced the dates and movies it will show at its pop-up drive-in movie theatre.

Walmart says it’s Topeka Supercenter will host two nights of its pop up drive-in movie theatre event which will show various family classics.

Walmart says it will show Wonder Woman, Spy Kids, Space Jam, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, Ghostbusters, The Wizard of Oz, Black Panther, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Friday Night Lights.

According to the international grocery store, Topekans will be able to attend the drive-in on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. It says gates will open at 6 p.m., films will begin at 7:30 p.m. and there will be no late entry allowed.

Walmart says tickets to the event are free but must be requested in advance here. It says one ticket is required per car and a vehicle is required to enter the event.

The store says radios will be needed to hear audio from the movies, masks will be required and asks that patrons stay in their cars to ensure safe social distancing.

