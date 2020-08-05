Topeka mayor wins Democratic nod in Kansas 2nd

(AP) - Topeka’s mayor has easily won the Democratic nomination for an eastern Kansas congressional seat.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla prevailed in Tuesday’s primary election against University of Kansas instructor and graduate student James Windholz. De La Isla had the backing of prominent Democrats.

Democrats believe De La Isla could turn the seat in the Republican-leaning second district even though President Donald Trump carried it handily in 2016.

Freshman incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Watkins barely won in 2018 and faced a primary challenge from State Treasurer Jake LaTurner while also facing felony election fraud charges.

De La Isla has served as Topeka mayor since 2018 and previously spent five years on the City Council. She is the first Latina and single mother to serve as mayor.

