Topeka Capital Journal Publisher taking job with City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Capital Journal’s publisher is taking a job with the City of Topeka.

Steve Wade joins the city next week as budget and performance manager. He replaces someone who left at the end of February and held the title of Deputy Director of Administrative and Financial Services.

The City has furloughed and cut workers in recent months and continues a hiring freeze, but they told 13 NEWS this position was important to fill. Wade says his goal in the position is to support the City Manager and City Council.

