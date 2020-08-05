Stormont Vail celebrates Panda Cares Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health says it is celebrating Panda Cares Day on August 8.

Stormont Vail Health says it is recognizing the significant financial support made through donations by Panda Express through Panda Cares. It says the generosity of Panda guests and associates who foster the spirit of giving is being celebrated on Aug. 8, the anniversary of Panda Cares.

Stormont Vail says this year Panda Express will host a virtual fundraiser on Aug. 8. It says when a guest uses the Panda Express mobile app or website using promo code “PandaCaresDay” Panda Express will donate 28% of online sales to children’s charities such as the Children’s Miracle Network program.

The health network says donations collected year-round at Panda Express locations have helped local kids like Justice. Stormont Vail says shortly after birth, it detected a heart murmur that led to a diagnosis of Williams Syndrome for Justice. It says Williams Syndrome is a genetic condition marked by developmental delays, learning challenges and cardiovascular disease.

Stormont Vail says during Justice’s first year of life she underwent a balloon procedure and two open-heart surgeries and spent 10 days in the hospital’s pediatric intensive care with elevated calcium levels. It says Justice is now nearing her fifth birthday and is a happy child who loves dressing up and dancing. The hospital says she continues to see her cardiologist close to home through its community cardiology outreach clinic.

Stormont Vail says it is also excited to announce Panda Express donated $26,580 in 2019 and will continue to help the community transform how urgent needs are met.

“We are so thankful for Panda Express customers’ generosity and dedicated support of its associates,” said Amy Burns, president and executive director, Stormont Vail Foundation. “Because of their hard work and enthusiasm, kids across northeast Kansas will get the care they need to get and stay well.”

