Squirrel in substation causes power outage Tuesday in north Manhattan

A squirrel in an Evergy substation knocked out power for about two hours Tuesday morning to more than 7,000 residents in north Manhattan, KMAN Radio reports.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A squirrel is being blamed for a power outage that knocked out electricity Tuesday morning to more than 7,000 residents on the north side of Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio.

Much of north Manhattan lost power for about two hours Tuesday after a small fire at a power substation in the city’s Northview area. The substation was near Walters-Morgan Construction in the 2600 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard.

An Evergy power official on site told KMAN the outage, which occurred around 8:30 a.m., was caused by a squirrel getting into equipment.

The outage caused more than 7,200 residents mostly north of Kimball Avenue to lose power.

However, the outage didn’t affect any of the polling sites in Riley County, which have battery backups to voting machines.

KMAN reports if machines at polling placers lost power, people could still vote using paper ballots.

KMAN added that Evergy crews rerouted power customers to other substations while repairs were being made.

