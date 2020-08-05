Advertisement

Riley Co. sees 13 new positive COVID-19 cases

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 from the Tuesday, Aug. 4, report.

Riley County Health Department says it has seen 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 since its Tuesday, Aug. 4 report, bringing the county’s new totals to five deaths, 116 active cases and 336 recovered.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is caring for one positive patient and zero persons under investigation. It says the patient’s symptoms are severe enough to need hospitalization, but the patient is currently not on a ventilator.

RCHD says it will begin tracking probable cases of COVID-19 starting on Aug. 5. It says a probable case includes those who received a positive serology test and those who developed symptoms as a close contact but were never tested. It says the county currently has eight people that qualify under this list as probable positive patients.

The Department says the Polymerase Chain Reaction tests measure the presence of the virus and remains the gold standard for diagnostic testing for COVID-19, but data supports antigen testing and the validity of antigen testing results.

“We’re making this change locally after speaking with the providers in town who are using the antigen tests,” said RCHD Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams. “We’re all confident in the validity of those results.”

RCHD says there are a handful of offices in the county that perform antigen testing and those interested should contact their health care provider or the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400.

