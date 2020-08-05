Advertisement

Rep. Steve Watkins calling for party unity after loss to LaTurner

By Grant Stephens
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The polls didn’t close in Second District Representative Steve Watkins’ favor Tuesday night.

“We had a good run,” he said.

Watkins spent the last few weeks mired by voter fraud charges leveled against him by District Attorney Mike Kagay.

It’s a move he believes had ulterior motives.

“People are smart they see that for what it’s worth,” Watkins said. “They know the fact that it hit right before a debate and the day before early voting makes it just obviously politically motivated.”

Looking away from the past and towards the future, Watkins spoke of upcoming work with President Donald Trump.

“He’s made me the honorary chairman of his re-election campaign. So my efforts haven’t gone unnoticed,” he said.

Minutes after the official announcement he was unseated by Jake LaTurner, Watkins began a call for party unity.

“I just got off the phone with Treasurer LaTurner. I congratulated him on his victory tonight and wished him well in November. I personally would like to be a part of Republican unity and success this November, absolutely ready to get back to work,” he said.

“Right now my focus is simply on being the best congressman I can until the end of the year.”

