Positive COVID-19 cases surface at Jeremiah Bullfrogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille has been notified of multiple COVID-19 cases linked to the restaurant.

SCPHD says anyone that attended Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille on July 24, 25, 27 and 28 are at risk for potential exposure and should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date they attended the bar.

The Health Department says it recommends that anyone with the following symptoms contact their primary provider:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

“The Health Department appreciates the cooperation of the management staff at Bullfrogs Bar and Grille,” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19.”

SCHD says Jeremiah Bullfrogs ownership voluntarily closed the establishment on Friday, July 31 and reopened on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to conduct deep cleaning and provide an opportunity for staff to be tested. It says the restaurant reopened for curbside pick up and patio dining only.

“We have been following the guidance and recommendations set forth by the Shawnee County Health Department regarding social distancing and mask wear,” said General Manager Faith Pearson. “Once notified of the exposures we were proactive in protecting the health and safety of our staff and patrons by notifying the public and have been in communication with the Shawnee County Health Department regarding next steps.”

SCHD says as a reminder COVID-19 is spread through coughing, sneezing, personal contact and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. It recommends the following for prevention:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

