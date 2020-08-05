Advertisement

Political expert says Marshall/Boillier race could be close

By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The secretary of state’s office says a record number of people used mail in voting in this year’s Kansas Primary Election.

“We also saw a higher rate of return from Kansas voters, they were very proactive in not delaying either putting their advanced ballots in the mail or dropping them off at their election offices.”

The biggest win of the night went to first district Representative Roger Marshall, topping an 11-person field of Republican contenders for the U.S Senate.

“If you want a majority in the senate to help president Donald Trump rebuild the economy and to protect Kansas values, if you want your American dream back then you need to elect Donald Trump as president again and you need to elect Rodger Marshal as you’re next United States Senator,” said Marshall

Marshall faces Democratic nominee Barbara Bollier on the November ballot -- the state senator, like Marshall, is a doctor.

“As a candidate myself I will bring a voice of reason and a person who is really looking to work across aisles to bring people together to cooperate. So again.. there’s a new democrat in town.”

Patrick Miller, a political science professor at Kansas University says it could be a close race due to the state’s changing political landscape.

“Suburban Kansas is getting much friendlier to democrats these days, If I were Republican I’d be saying you have what’s typically a republican seat here but you have Trump’s approval at about fifty percent, you have Bollier with a nice chunk of money and you have some things happening with voters in the state, particularly suburban voters that might make things tougher for republicans.”

Miller says it could be tough for Republicans to maintain the senate seat they’ve held for 88 years.

“We’ve had two polls that have tested Marshall against Bollier and they are either tied or Marshall is up just by eleven points.”

