One injured in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Holton

One person was injured Tuesday night in three-vehicle crash in Holton, authorities said.
One person was injured Tuesday night in three-vehicle crash in Holton, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night in front of a fast-food restaurant in Holton, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7 p.m. in front of the Sonic Drive-In near 3rd Street and Arizona Avenue, which is US-75 highway at that location.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2011 Subaru Forester was pulling out of a private driveway onto Arizona Avenue.

The Subaru T-boned a 2011 Toyota Camry. A 2020 Peterbilt semi-trailer then struck the Subaru, resulting in the Subaru striking the Toyota again.

The driver of the Subaru, Madilynd J. Weidler-Hyten, was reported uninjured. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Subaru, Violet C. Mesa, 18, of Holton, also was reported uninjured. The patrol said Mesa was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Camry, Charles E. Morlof, 68, of Platte City, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Morlof was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Camry, Della M. Morlof, 68, of Platte City, Mo., was reported to have minor injuries. She was taken to Holton Community Hospital for treatment. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Marvin R. Bond, 44, of Enid, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Bond was wearing a seat belt.

