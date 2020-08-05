Nominations being accepted for 2021 Leadership Greater Topeka Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations are now being accepted for the Greater Topeka Partnership 2021 Leadership Greater Topeka Program.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says it is now accepting nominations for its class of 2021 Leadership Greater Topeka Program. It says those living and working in the Topeka and Shawnee County area are eligible to nominate candidates they believe demonstrate great leadership potential. It says individuals driven to make a difference in their community may also nominate themselves. It says high school juniors or above are also eligible for nominations, given parental permission.

The GTP says it is accepting nominations on its website.

GTP says Leadership Greater Topeka brings together a broad cross-section of acknowledged and aspiring leaders from every corner of the community for its annual community leadership training course. It says the course is offered to begin in January and runs until mid-May with a two-day retreat and eight day-long sessions, primarily on Fridays. It says the sessions cover key community concerns in the areas of quality of life, government, crime, business and economic development, community services, education, healthcare and the media.

According to GTP, concepts of the program are as follows:

Leadership Skills: Gallup’s Clifton Strengthsfinder assessment, change, collaboration, consensus, facilitation, visioning and steps to a learning community.

Community Leadership: The activity of leadership to effectively represent, protect and strengthen the community.

GTP says participants graduate from the program with a better understanding of Topeka and Shawnee County and how to create change and get results through their community involvement.

According to the Partnership, nominations will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 18. It says the program is funded through tuition, scholarships and sponsorships. Greater Topeka Partnership memberships are not required for participation.

For more information call 785-246-6147 or email Michelle.Stubblefield@TopekaPartnership.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.