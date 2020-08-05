Advertisement

New Director named for Kansas Fire & Rescue Training Institute

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas says a new director for the Kansas Fire and Rescue Training Institute has been named.

The University of Kansas Office of Lifelong & Professional Education says Kelly McCoy will serve as the new director of the Kansas Fire & Rescue Training Institute, which was created by Kansas Legislature in 1949 as the state fire training entity to train firefighters for Kansas communities.

KU says McCoy will succeed Mike Cook, who is retiring in August after serving as interim director since January of 2020.

“Kelly brings a wealth of experience from multiple perspectives to the position,” said Sharon Graham, vice provost for LPE. “In additional to his hands-on experience, Kelly brings knowledge and experience in curriculum development and adult learning theory.”

According to KU, McCoy has 25 years of experience in the fire service, advancing through the ranks to division chief of the Northwest Fire District in Tucson, Arizona. It says his career also includes work as a firefighter, paramedic and as a crash rescue firefighter while serving in the Arizona Army National Guard.

The University says McCoy is a certified chief training officer through the Center of Public Safety Excellence, a graduate of the U.S. National Fire Academy and a 2013 Firefighters Beyond Borders Israel delegate.

According to the University, McCoy most recently served as the fire science program director for the City College at Montana State University in Billings where he secured accreditation for the program through the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress. It says KFRTI certifies Kansas firefighters through both IFSAC and ProBoard.

“I’m excited to work with the Kansas fire service,” McCoy said. “I understand through experience the importance of training firefighters in both staff and volunteer positions. I understand how to train firefighters safely and effectively. I look forward to working with the staff and also the Fire Service Training Commission members.”

KU says Commission members are appointed by the governor and provide program oversight for KFRTI, serving as the mobile training academy for firefighters throughout Kansas. It says the training encompasses basic firefighter knowledge and skills, fire apparatus operations and fire officer training.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kelly could announce new jobs coming to Kansas

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly may be announcing new jobs for Kansans in the Kansas City area.

News

50 million Farmers to Families Food Box deliveries made

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Farmers to Families Food Box Program has delivered 50 million boxes to families in need.

News

Kansas unemployment claims may be recovering

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas unemployment claims rank 22 in the nation on recovery from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Two men jailed after Tuesday evening traffic stop just south of Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two men were arrested after a Shawnee County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday evening just south of Topeka, officials said.

Latest News

News

Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman will hold a news conference to update Kansans on the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

KCC reviews Evergy’s new Sustainability Transformation Plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Corporation Commission will review Evergy’s new Sustainability Transformation Plan to help protect ratepayer interests.

News

Topeka Walmart to show family classics at drive in theater

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Walmart has announced the dates and movies it will show at its pop-up drive-in movie theatre.

News

Jake LaTurner responds to 2nd Congressional District Republican nomination

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
State treasurer Jake LaTurner will move on to November’s general election as the Republican nominee for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, unseating incumbent Rep. Steve Watkins.

News

Kansas Court of Appeals to hear forgery case among others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Court of Appeals will hear a case regarding a forgery on its Aug. 13 docket, among others.

News

Gov. Kelly pushes for Medicaid expansion following Missouri vote

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing for Medicaid expansion after Missouri became the 39th state to expand the program.