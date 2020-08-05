New Director named for Kansas Fire & Rescue Training Institute

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas says a new director for the Kansas Fire and Rescue Training Institute has been named.

The University of Kansas Office of Lifelong & Professional Education says Kelly McCoy will serve as the new director of the Kansas Fire & Rescue Training Institute, which was created by Kansas Legislature in 1949 as the state fire training entity to train firefighters for Kansas communities.

KU says McCoy will succeed Mike Cook, who is retiring in August after serving as interim director since January of 2020.

“Kelly brings a wealth of experience from multiple perspectives to the position,” said Sharon Graham, vice provost for LPE. “In additional to his hands-on experience, Kelly brings knowledge and experience in curriculum development and adult learning theory.”

According to KU, McCoy has 25 years of experience in the fire service, advancing through the ranks to division chief of the Northwest Fire District in Tucson, Arizona. It says his career also includes work as a firefighter, paramedic and as a crash rescue firefighter while serving in the Arizona Army National Guard.

The University says McCoy is a certified chief training officer through the Center of Public Safety Excellence, a graduate of the U.S. National Fire Academy and a 2013 Firefighters Beyond Borders Israel delegate.

According to the University, McCoy most recently served as the fire science program director for the City College at Montana State University in Billings where he secured accreditation for the program through the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress. It says KFRTI certifies Kansas firefighters through both IFSAC and ProBoard.

“I’m excited to work with the Kansas fire service,” McCoy said. “I understand through experience the importance of training firefighters in both staff and volunteer positions. I understand how to train firefighters safely and effectively. I look forward to working with the staff and also the Fire Service Training Commission members.”

KU says Commission members are appointed by the governor and provide program oversight for KFRTI, serving as the mobile training academy for firefighters throughout Kansas. It says the training encompasses basic firefighter knowledge and skills, fire apparatus operations and fire officer training.

