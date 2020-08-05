Advertisement

MCP Group donates $2,500 to area kids

MCP Group based in Topeka presented Chris Fisher a sponsorship check for $2,500. Proceeds go to help area kids through Big Brothers Big Sisters(Doug Brown)
By Chris Fisher and Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Big smiles and a big check were on hand at a local construction company on Wednesday.

MCP Group presented 13′s Chris Fisher a check for $2,500 at the company’s headquarters in SW Topeka.

The money is part of an annual sponsorship to Chris’ 11th “Sporting Clays for Kids” fundraiser, presented by Gardner Roofing.

The Sporting Clay for Kids will take place on Aug. 15, 2020, at Ravenwood Lodge. All funds raised benefit local children service by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

This is McP’s second year as a major event sponsor.

