Man arrested early Wednesday after incident at Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police said a man was arrested early Wednesday after he apparently tried to start a fire in the Stormont Vail Hospital emergency department.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. at the hospital, near S.W. 8th and Washburn Avenue.

Police said no major damage resulted from the incident and that the Topeka Fire Department wasn’t called to the scene.

Police said the man was arrested after he was located in the hospital’s parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

