Maj. Gen. Kolasheski relinquishes command of 1st Infantry Division

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley General, Maj. Gen. John Kolasheski, has relinquished command of the installation.

The 1st Infantry Division in Fort Riley says Commanding General, Major General John Kolasheski has relinquished command of the installation to Brig. Gen. Thomas O’Connor, Jr. who will serve as the senior commander until Aug. 14, when Maj. Gen. Douglas Sims will assume command of the Big Red One.

The Army says it accelerated Kolasheski’s departure to enable his assumption of command of the U.S. Army’s 5th Corps based at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to command the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley,” said Kolasheski. “While the faces, mission, and security environment are ever-changing, the resiliency and commitment demonstrated by this team is a constant and will carry far into the future the legacy of this division and installation.”

The 1st Infantry Division says Brigadier General Thomas O’Connor, Jr., the Division’s Deputy Commanding General for Support, most recently commanded 1st Infantry Division Forward during Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Fort Riley says Maj. Gen. Sims will assume command as scheduled on Aug. 14.

