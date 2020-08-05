Advertisement

Kelly could announce new jobs coming to Kansas

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly may be announcing new jobs for Kansans in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports that Governor Kelly may announce the creation of around 2,000 jobs for Kansans with the construction of a new Urban Outfitters distribution center.

Governor Kelly is poised to make her announcement during a news conference at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5, only an hour after Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is scheduled to give his own news conference updating Kansans on the state of COVID-19.

Watch 13 News’ livestream here or on Facebook.com for both conferences.

