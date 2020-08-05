KDOT sets Kansas River Bridge Inspection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be inspection the Kansas River Bridge in Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will be inspecting the Kansas River Bridge on K-4/Oakland Expressway in Topeka on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

KDOT says crews will provide traffic control as the eastbound driving lanes will be reduced to one lane at mile markers 333-335. It says drivers will be directed by flaggers and drivers should expect minor delays and add extra time to their commute.

KDOT says it is urging all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay up to date on all KDOT traffic projects call 5-1-1 or visit the KDOT website.

