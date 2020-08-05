Advertisement

KDOT sets Kansas River Bridge Inspection

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be inspection the Kansas River Bridge in Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will be inspecting the Kansas River Bridge on K-4/Oakland Expressway in Topeka on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

KDOT says crews will provide traffic control as the eastbound driving lanes will be reduced to one lane at mile markers 333-335. It says drivers will be directed by flaggers and drivers should expect minor delays and add extra time to their commute.

KDOT says it is urging all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay up to date on all KDOT traffic projects call 5-1-1 or visit the KDOT website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: moments ago

Sports

KDHE Secretary: Kansas high school sports “very unlikely to be successful”

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think it’s gonna be a problem," KDHE secretary Dr. Lee Norman said.

News

Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation sees new leadership

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation Board has announced a new Director.

News

Ft. Riley to open Henry Drive, close Trooper Gate temporarily

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley will be opening Henry Drive and will close the Trooper Gate temporarily.

News

Live at Five

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Live at Five

Latest News

News

Greater Topeka Partnership leader receives Economic Recovery Fellowship

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Greater Topeka Partnership leader has been selected for an Economic Recovery Fellowship.

Sports

Division II Fall 2020 Championships have been canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Division II championships have been canceled for the upcoming fall 2020 sports season. The D-II Presidents Council decided Wednesday that they would no longer be played due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Riley Co. sees 13 new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is reporting 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 from the Tuesday, Aug. 4, report.

News

Positive COVID-19 cases surface at Jeremiah Bullfrogs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille has been notified of multiple COVID-19 cases linked to the restaurant.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 2 hours ago