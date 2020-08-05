KDHE Secretary: Kansas high school sports “very unlikely to be successful”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment secretary Dr. Lee Norman is not optimistic about the upcoming high school sports season.

“I think it’s very unlikely to be successful,” Dr. Norman said in a news conference Wednesday.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted last week to keep the 2020 fall sports schedule as planned after knocking down a proposal to push back several high school sports until after Sept. 8.

“I’m really concerned that it will be highly likely there will be COVID-19, and that sports will have fits in starts, in terms of turning it on, turning it off,” Norman said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think it’s gonna be a problem.”

Norman cited professional sports delaying games due to outbreaks of the virus among his concerns.

“When you think about multi-million dollar athletes in the professional ranks that are not thriving, we’ve had it across almost every professional team and every kind of sport, those people are being handled with gloves, everybody around them is being tested, they’re being treated like the fanciest of race horses and they’re getting it,” Norman said.

With KSHSAA’s vote, all sports and activities are set to go on as planned in accordance with their handbook. Individual schools and districts can still push dates back.

.@KDHE Sec. Lee Norman on high school fall sports going on as planned in Kansas: "I think it's very unlikely to be successful."

