KCC reviews Evergy’s new Sustainability Transformation Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission will review Evergy’s new Sustainability Transformation Plan to help protect ratepayer interests.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it will soon begin to review details and how the Sustainability Transformation Plan with the announcement that Evergy’s Board of Directors has voted in favor of the new plan to increase shareholder value.

The KCC says in June it opened a general investigation into an agreement made between Evergy, a regulated utility, and Elliot International. It says the agreement required the utility to develop a standalone plan to cut costs or pursue a merger transaction to increase shareholder profits.

KCC staff says it was concerned either path had the potential to have a negative impact on consumers.

According to the KCC, Evergy is required to file a report addressing questions posed by KCC staff about the new plan within two weeks of the August 5 announcement. It says after the receipt, the KCC and stakeholders will have 45 days to respond to the information provided.

The KCC says six stakeholder groups including the Citizens’ Utility Ratepayer Board, Kansas Power Pool, Kansas Electric Power Cooperative Inc., Kansas Industrial Consumers, IBEW and USD 259 Sedgwick County, have intervened to participate in the investigation.

The KCC’s general investigation docket can be found here.

