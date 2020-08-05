Kansas unemployment claims may be recovering

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas unemployment claims rank 22 in the nation on recovery from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub.com says it has recently published a study on the states whose unemployment claims are recovering the most, from the week of July 27, 2020, Kansas ranked 37 in improvements for the week and 22 for improvements since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub says there were 1.4 million new unemployment claims nationwide for the week of July 27, compared tot he 6.9 million during the peak of the pandemic. The company says this shows a 79% reduction.

The study shows that unemployment claims for the state of Kansas increased by almost 645% from the week of July 27 in 2019 and has increased by almost 440% since the beginning of 2020.

The study also shows that Kansas unemployment claims from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased by over 1,176% from the beginning of 2020.

To compare, the study shows Oregon has the most unemployment claim recoveries with only a 175% change from the week of July 27, 2019, to the week of July 27, 2020. It says the state’s claims since the beginning of the crisis compared to the same time in 2019 have increased by 767% and only 32.63% since the start of 2020.

While Virginia seems to have the worst unemployment claim recovery rate. The study shows that Virginia’s claims for the week of July 27, 2020, compared to the week of July 27, 2019, increased by 1,624%. It also shows that since the beginning of the pandemic Vifigina’s claims increased by 1,359% and since the beginning of the health crisis compared to the same time in 2019 has increased by 2,262%.

For more information on the study visit WalletHub.com.

