Kansas Supreme Court swears in new Justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court swore in a new justice on Monday, Aug. 3.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has sworn in Keynen “KJ” Wall Jr., of Lawrence, as a justice of the Kansas Supreme Court in a private ceremony at the Kansas Judicial Center.

The Court says Chief Justice Marla Luckert presided the ceremony which was considerably smaller than a typical swearing-in due to the need for social distancing because of COVID-19. It says Wall’s immediate family attended the ceremony with Supreme Court Justices Eric Rosen and Evelyn Wilson. It says Assistant Secretary of State Catherine Gunsalus also attended to present the certificate of appointment.

The Court says justices are usually sworn in in the Kansas Supreme Court courtroom filled with current and past Supreme Court justices and Court of Appeals judges, federal judges, district court judges, members of the legislative and executive branches, law-related organizations and the justice’s family members and friends.

According to the Court, Governor Laura Kelly appointed Wall in March to fill a vacancy on the court created when former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired in December 2019.

The Court says Wall earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Kansas State University, a master’s degree in scientific and technical communication from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.

According to the Court, Wall had been in private practice with Forbes Law Group of Overland Park since 2015 and was special projects counsel to the Supreme Court from 2013-2015, which involved managing the court’s capital appeals office. It says from 2008 to 2013 Wall was senior legal counsel for Federated Insurance in Owatonna, Minnesota, and from 2004-2008 was an associate attorney with a law firm in Greeley, Colorado. He was a judicial law clerk from 2002 to 2004 for Judge John Lungstrum, when Lungstrum was chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

The Court says when justices are appointed through a merit-based nomination process that Kansans voted to add to the Kansas Constitution in 1958.

According to the Court, when there is a vacancy on the court, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission has 60 days from the date the vacancy occurs to submit the names of three qualified nominees to the governor. It says after receiving the list of nominees, the governor then has 60 days to appoint one of them to the court.

The Court says after a new justice serves one year on the court, they will stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a six-year term.

The Supreme Court says the Supreme Court Nominating Commission is an independent body. It says four of its members are appointed by the governor and represent each of the state’s four congressional districts. It says these appointees are not attorneys. Four more members are attorneys elected by other attorneys within each of the congressional districts. It says the commission chair is an attorney elected by attorneys in a statewide vote.

