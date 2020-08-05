Advertisement

Kansas reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths since Monday

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health (KDHE) is reporting 841 new cases and three more deaths since Monday.

The latest data brings the statewide total to 29,717 cases and 368 deaths. There have been 279,001 negative diagnostic tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

1,821 people have been hospitalized, up 39 from Monday. The state now reports 39% of ICU beds are available at Kansas hospitals. Of the 564 in use, 78 are being used by COVID-19 patients. Of the 854 ventilators available, 131 are in use and 25 are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Long-term care facilities continue to be the hardest hit by COVID-19 clusters, making up for 1,377 cases, 260 hospitalizations, and 196 deaths across the state.

The percentage of tests coming back positive is at 9.6%.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

