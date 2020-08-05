Kansas Newborn Screening Program announces first annual Facility Recognition Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Newborn Screening Program is launching its first annual facility recognition awards.

The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment and the Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Midwives Alliance say they have created a recognition program for hospitals, facilities and midwives who provide newborn screening services. They say the first-ever awards were released on July 31 by KDHE’s Kansas Newborn Screening Program, honoring 131 birthing facilities and midwives for their dedication to higher newborn screening standards in 2019.

The KDHE says top recognitions went to Kearny County Hospital and Newton Medical Center for being awarded as the “All Around Best of the Best.” It says 10 other facilities earned “Best of the Best” designation for either point of care screenings such as hearing and critical congenital heart defects or metabolic and genetic screening. It says birthing facilities and newborn providers could earn recognition in up to five individual categories by going above and beyond state goals or performing better than state average.

According to the KDHE, the recognition program was launched as a result of improvements in practices and protocols that facilities, midwives and providers were making in order to meet higher screening standards. It says in 2018, the KS-NBS Advisory Committee recommended that four new conditions be added to Kansas’ newborn screening panel. It says one condition, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, was added in February 2020 to the newborn screening panel and three others are in the planning phase.

“We’re very pleased with the effort that facilities across the state have put forth to improve the quality and timeliness of our Newborn Screening program,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “This awards program is an opportunity to honor their dedication and encourage them to keep up the great work.”

The KDHE says the recognition publication is available here.

