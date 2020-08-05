Advertisement

Kansas has 15th best health care in nation

(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WalletHub study has ranked Kansas as 15th in the nation for best health care.

WalletHub.com says it has conducted a study of which states have the best health care and looked at variables such as health care cost, accessibility and outcome. It says data sets range from average monthly insurance premium to physicians per capita to share of insured populations.

The study shows Kansas ranks 10 in cost, 12 in access and 28 in outcomes. It also says Kansas is one of these states with the fewest dentists per capita.

For comparison, the study shows that Massachusetts ranked first with a cost rank of 20, access rank of 4 and an outcome rank of 1.

The study shows that Georgia came in last with a cost rank of 26, access rank of 51 and an outcome rank of 47.

