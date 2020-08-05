Advertisement

Kansas GOP picks Rep. Marshall for Senate seat over Kobach

Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas
Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
(AP) - Kansas Republicans have nominated Rep. Roger Marshall for the Senate over polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.

The results of Tuesday’s primary were in line with the GOP establishment’s backing of the two-term western Kansas congressman in hopes of keeping the open seat out of play in the November election.

Many Republicans worried about Kobach winning the nomination because the former Kansas secretary of state is known nationally for advocating restrictive immigration polices and lost the 2018 Kansas governor’s race after alienating independent and moderate Republican voters.

Marshall faces Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier in the November election for retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat. She’s raised more than $8 million for her campaign.

