Junction City holds Law Enforcement Summer Block Party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department will be holding the Law Enforcement Summer Block Party.

The Junction City Police Department says it will be holding the Law Enforcement Summer Block Party on Friday, Aug. 7, starting at 5 p.m. at Heritage Park.

The JCPD says it is a family event with lots of entertainment and activities such as Zumba, a SWAT demo, a Taser demo, Brian Wendling: Kansas City’s Best Juggler, inflatables, a dunk tank, a radar softball toss and a movie at dusk, How to Train a Dragon The Hidden World.

According to the JCPD, there will be a car show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The JCPD says there will be free food and drinks throughout the evening while supplies last.

The JCPD says social distancing will be enforced.

