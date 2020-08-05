Advertisement

Junction City holds Law Enforcement Summer Block Party

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department will be holding the Law Enforcement Summer Block Party.

The Junction City Police Department says it will be holding the Law Enforcement Summer Block Party on Friday, Aug. 7, starting at 5 p.m. at Heritage Park.

The JCPD says it is a family event with lots of entertainment and activities such as Zumba, a SWAT demo, a Taser demo, Brian Wendling: Kansas City’s Best Juggler, inflatables, a dunk tank, a radar softball toss and a movie at dusk, How to Train a Dragon The Hidden World.

According to the JCPD, there will be a car show from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The JCPD says there will be free food and drinks throughout the evening while supplies last.

The JCPD says social distancing will be enforced.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann wins big 1st Republican primary

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Salina real estate broker and former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann has won the Republican primary in Kansas’ 1st District.

News

Brian Hill wins Shawnee County Sheriff Race

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brian Hill has won the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Republican Primary Race.

News

Maj. Gen. Kolasheski relinquishes command of 1st Infantry Division

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley General, Maj. Gen. John Kolasheski, has relinquished command of the installation.

Politics

Update: Kansas Republican Sheriff Races

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Republican Sheriff races have come to a close and votes are being tallied up.

News

Kansas Supreme Court swears in new Justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court swore in a new justice on Monday, Aug. 3.

Latest News

News

Kansas Rep. Watkins unseated by LaTurner

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Kansas’ state treasurer has unseated freshman Rep. Steve Watkins in the Republican primary with Watkins facing felony criminal charges.

News

Kansas GOP picks Rep. Marshall for Senate seat over Kobach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Kansas Republicans have nominated Rep. Roger Marshall for the Senate over polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.

News

Westbound lanes reduced on I-70

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation will be reducing lanes on westbound I-70 for concrete repair.

News

Kansas Newborn Screening Program announces first annual Facility Recognition Awards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Newborn Screening Program is launching its first annual facility recognition awards.

News

Topeka mayor wins Democratic nod in Kansas 2nd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Topeka’s mayor has easily won the Democratic nomination for an eastern Kansas congressional seat.