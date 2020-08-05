Advertisement

Jake LaTurner responds to 2nd Congressional District Republican nomination

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State treasurer Jake LaTurner will move on to November’s general election as the Republican nominee for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, unseating incumbent Rep. Steve Watkins.

“It is time to look to the future,” LaTurner said in his victory speech Tuesday night. “It is time to unite this party and to go strongly into the general election.”

LaTurner finished Tuesday night with 49 percent of the vote, followed by Watkins with 34 percent and Dennis Taylor with 17 percent.

“I think voters spoke very strongly tonight,” LaTurner said. “I think they want somebody that is going to be consistent in their representation of the people of this district, and they want someone that can keep this seat in Republican hands.”

Among his priorities should he be elected, the former Kansas senator says he hopes to bring fresh faces to Washington.

“We talk about my support for term limits because we need new representation in Washington D.C. My support for balancing the budget, for making sure we reform the immigration system,” LaTurner said. “And, I vow to live and raise my family in Kansas, because you cannot represent people well if you do not know who they are.”

LaTurner will face democratic nominee and Topeka mayor Michelle De La Isla in November.

“I know the choice they’re gonna make, because we’re going to work so hard for their votes, and so hard at making this choice very clear for folks,” he said.

