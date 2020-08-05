Advertisement

“It’s crazy” Trump says of Nevada’s mail-in voting decision

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THE WHITE HOUSE (Gray DC) - In a broadcast exclusive, Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro pressed President Donald Trump on the issue of mail-in-voting.

The president said he believes universal mail-in ballots are “very, very dangerous.” He called Nevada’s plan to allow all active voters to vote by mail “crazy” and plans to sue the state over the decision.

President Trump said he doesn’t believe the U.S. Postal Service is prepared to safely handle a large influx of mail-in-ballots. He also called into question the efficiency of the process.

States that allow mail-in voting generally have security measures in place like using barcodes, tracking ballots, matching signatures, and keeping voter rolls up-to-date.

On Tuesday, the president also said he believes Florida’s mail-in system is safe and secure, because the state has nearly 20 years of experience allowing mail-in voting.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

Jacqueline Policastro:

You’re thinking about issuing an executive order on mail-in voting. What would that even look like?

President Trump:

Well, we’re going to see, but the post office, I can’t imagine, is equipped to do this. All of a sudden, you have millions of ballots. Now absentee ballots are good. Where you request a ballot, you get it. It’s a process you have to go through. But the universal mail-in ballots are very, very dangerous. I don’t think it works. I’ll be honest. And I want it to work. I think it’s good for me. In Nevada, they passed something yesterday. They passed it two days ago.

Jacqueline Policastro:

You’re suing Nevada, correct?

President Trump:

Yeah, we’re suing. It’s crazy, they passed it late at night. They didn’t have public meetings. They didn’t have anything. And results can be in seven days after the election. That means you’re not even going to know who won on election night because—

Jacqueline Policastro:

Well, look sir, Democrats say you’re trying to suppress the vote.

President Trump:

No, not trying to suppress it. I want to have the vote. I want to actually have the vote. I want to have the real vote. I don’t want an election to be stolen from either party. I don’t want it to be stolen. But when they give the post office virtually no notice, and they say, “We’re going to give millions of ballots out and you have to go and deliver them and do whatever you have to do.” I mean, how can anything run like this?

To watch the full interview with President Trump, click here.

