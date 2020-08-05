Advertisement

How the General Election will look in November for the national races

Kansas General Election Races
Kansas General Election Races(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several races have been called in the August Primary Election, now those candidates who won their party’s nomination will have to prepare for the General Election in November.

U.S. Senate

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) & Barbara Bollier (D-Kansas)
Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) & Barbara Bollier (D-Kansas)(WIBW)

After a heated Primary battle, Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) will go head-to-head against state Sen. Barbara Bollier (D-Kansas). The seat is up for grabs after GOP Sen. Pat Roberts announced he would not be running for reelection. The congressman has support from President Donald Trump who called and congratulated him Tuesday night. Also, former Sen. Bob Dole and outgoing Senator Robert. Bollier is a retired Kansas City-area anesthesiologist and a former moderate Republican who garnered headlines by switching parties at the end of 2018.

Kansas’ 1st Congressional District

Tracey Mann (R-Kansas) & Kali Barnett (D-Kansas)
Tracey Mann (R-Kansas) & Kali Barnett (D-Kansas)(WIBW)

Former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann (R-Kansas) has won the Republican primary in Kansas’ 1st District, and will go up against 35-year-old, Kali Barnett (D-Kansas). Barnett is an author and music teacher from Garden City. Mann campaigned as an anti-abortion, pro-gun candidate. He said he planned to support President Donald Trump’s policies. Mann will be heavily favored in a district that hasn’t been won by a Democrat since the 1950s.

2nd Congressional District of Kansas

Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas) & Michelle De La Isla (D-Kansas)
Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas) & Michelle De La Isla (D-Kansas)(WIBW)

The Republican 2nd Congressional District of Kansas was one of the most contentious battles in Primary history, now it will be up to Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas) to unite the party under one banner to try and keep the seat in GOP hands with rising democratic star, and Topeka Mayor, Michelle De La Isla (D-Kansas). LaTurner served four years in the Kansas Senate, before being appointed State Treasurer in 2017, then elected to the office in 2018. De La Isla has served as Topeka mayor since 2018 and previously spent five years on the City Council. She is the first Latina and single mother to serve as mayor. She also has the backing of prominent Democrats.

U.S. House Dist. 3

Amanda Adkins (R-Kansas) & Sharice Davids (D-Kansas)
Amanda Adkins (R-Kansas) & Sharice Davids (D-Kansas)(WIBW)

Kansas Republican’s hope to take back this seat that primarily housed in Kansas City. Current incumbent is Sharice Davids (D-Kansas). She will go up against primary winner Amanda Adkins (R-Kansas). They will also face Libertarian Party candidate Steve Hohe, who also ran in 2016.

