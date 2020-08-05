Greater Topeka Partnership leader receives Economic Recovery Fellowship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Greater Topeka Partnership leader has been selected for an Economic Recovery Fellowship.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says Freddy Mawyin, Senior Economic Advisor for the Partnership, has been selected by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives to study economic recovery and resilience strategies with 41 other chamber professionals nationwide.

GTP says the Fellowship for Economic Recovery is an immersive executive development program providing chamber of commerce professionals with education and tools to improve COVID-19 outcomes in the communities they serve.

“The Partnership’s involvement in this fellowship will be crucial to Topeka & Shawnee County’s on-going recovery efforts,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Continued learning is key to finding adaptive solutions within our own community. This opportunity will also lend itself greatly Freddy’s role within the Partnership.”

According to GTP, throughout the fellowship, participants will focus on addressing different aspects of economic recovery from education and talent to economic development to entrepreneurship. It says the classes focus on strategies for building more equitable economic outcomes and creating economies that work for everyone.

“We have been overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response to this executive leadership training initiative and the high caliber of applicants,” said ACCE President Sheree Ann Kelly. Speaking on the need for businesses to engage in economic recovery activities, Kelly says her organization assists its members through various learning opportunities and best practice sharing. “This latest step in our strategy to engage business leaders and advocates in shaping recovery efforts, building resilient local economies and creating opportunities for everyone in the community to thrive.”

GTP says ACCE’s Fellowship for Economic Recovery is designed for helping chambers refine their economic recovery goals and ultimately help the business associations nationwide build replicable programs and processes. It says leaders selected to participate represent urban and rural communities from 24 states.

