Gov. Kelly pushes for Medicaid expansion following Missouri vote

Missouri became the 39th state to expand the program after a vote Tuesday night
Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing for Medicaid expansion after Missouri became the 39th state to expand the program.
Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing for Medicaid expansion after Missouri became the 39th state to expand the program.
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing for Medicaid expansion after Missouri became the 39th state to expand the program Tuesday.

Missouri joins neighboring states Colorado, Nebraska and Oklahoma in the expansion.

“Every single Kansas voter must ask themselves why, year after year, Republican leadership in the Legislature has blocked expansion,” Gov. Kelly said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Kelly said the block is leaving 150,000 Kansans without access to healthcare during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The statement also said that the expansion could bring 13,000 jobs to the state.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

