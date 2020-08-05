Advertisement

Ft. Riley to open Henry Drive, close Trooper Gate temporarily

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be opening Henry Drive and will close the Trooper Gate temporarily.

Fort Riley Says it plans to reopen Henry Drive to traffic by Aug. 7, upon completion of a construction project.

According to the military base, construction will begin on a project at the Trooper Access Control Point, which will require the closure of of Trooper gate starting Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. and should be completed by the end of September.

Fort Riley says during construction at Trooper, the Grant Access Control Point will be open 24 hours a day beginning Aug. 7.

The base says a mill and overlay project on Normandy Dr., between 1st Division Rd. and Trooper Drive on Custer Hill, will reduce traffic to one lane, beginning Aug. 12 which should be completed by late September.

Fort Riley is asking that drivers obey all posted signage.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: moments ago

Sports

KDHE Secretary: Kansas high school sports “very unlikely to be successful”

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think it’s gonna be a problem," KDHE secretary Dr. Lee Norman said.

News

Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation sees new leadership

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation Board has announced a new Director.

News

Live at Five

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Live at Five

Latest News

News

Greater Topeka Partnership leader receives Economic Recovery Fellowship

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Greater Topeka Partnership leader has been selected for an Economic Recovery Fellowship.

News

KDOT sets Kansas River Bridge Inspection

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation will be inspection the Kansas River Bridge in Topeka.

Sports

Division II Fall 2020 Championships have been canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Division II championships have been canceled for the upcoming fall 2020 sports season. The D-II Presidents Council decided Wednesday that they would no longer be played due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Riley Co. sees 13 new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is reporting 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 from the Tuesday, Aug. 4, report.

News

Positive COVID-19 cases surface at Jeremiah Bullfrogs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille has been notified of multiple COVID-19 cases linked to the restaurant.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 2 hours ago