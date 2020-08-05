Ft. Riley to open Henry Drive, close Trooper Gate temporarily

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be opening Henry Drive and will close the Trooper Gate temporarily.

Fort Riley Says it plans to reopen Henry Drive to traffic by Aug. 7, upon completion of a construction project.

According to the military base, construction will begin on a project at the Trooper Access Control Point, which will require the closure of of Trooper gate starting Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. and should be completed by the end of September.

Fort Riley says during construction at Trooper, the Grant Access Control Point will be open 24 hours a day beginning Aug. 7.

The base says a mill and overlay project on Normandy Dr., between 1st Division Rd. and Trooper Drive on Custer Hill, will reduce traffic to one lane, beginning Aug. 12 which should be completed by late September.

Fort Riley is asking that drivers obey all posted signage.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.