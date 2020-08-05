Advertisement

Former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann wins big 1st Republican primary

Tracey Mann (Source: Newmark Gubb Zimmer)
Tracey Mann (Source: Newmark Gubb Zimmer)(WIBW)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - Salina real estate broker and former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann has won the Republican primary in Kansas’ 1st District.

Mann defeated eye surgeon and Finney County Commissioner Bill Clifford, physician’s assistant Jerry Molstad and reverend Michael Soetaert.

Mann will face the Democratic nominee in the November contest for the congressional seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Roger Marshall, who ran for the U.S. Senate. But Mann will be heavily favored in a district that hasn’t been won by a Democrat since the 1950s.

Mann campaigned a an anti-abortion, pro-gun candidate. He said he planned to support President Donald Trump’s policies.

The mostly rural farming district is one of the nation’s most Republican and has elected three congress members who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years.

