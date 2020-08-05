Advertisement

Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation sees new leadership

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation Board has announced a new Director.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation Board says it has appointed William Smriga of Manhattan as the new Director of the Foundation.

“The Foundation Board and I are thrilled to have Bill take on this important leadership role in our work to support and enhance the Discovery Center,” said Snead.  Smriga was the director of the K-State Union for many years and is a volunteer at the Discovery Center. Being a volunteer Bill Smriga has a good understanding of how visitors view the Center and ways to help connect them to the attractions and features of the Flint Hills region. He brings outstanding administrative skills and experience along with a passion for the mission, as demonstrated by his serving as a docent for the Konza Prairie.

“I am excited for this new opportunity and look forward to working with everyone,” said Smriga. “There are challenges facing the Discovery Center, but I have confidence that I can help meet these challenges through this position.”

“We’re excited to welcome Bill to the FHDC Foundation and look forward to working with him,” says Susan Adams, Direct of the Discovery Center.

“Bill’s experience in hosting major events at the Union will help us as we plan our next Friend of the Flint Hills virtual celebration on October 24th, when we recognize the Flint Hills Map and Education project led by Emily Connell and Anne Wilson, " said Snead. Smriga replaces V. Marie Martin who retired in March after six years of great service to the Foundation.

Fore more information on the Flint Hills Discovery Center visit its website.

