Emporia High Football receives donation for PPE
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia High Spartans football team has received a donation to purchase personal protective equipment for the athletes.
Clint Bowyer Autoplex, Pete and Leslie Euler, John North Ford and Longbine Auto Plaza combined to give $1,250 to the team.
Funds will be used to buy neck gaiters and masks for athletes to use while off the field. KSHSAA had recently created new guidelines prioritizing the usage of masks for athletes not on the field of play. This is to help ensure the safety of student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
