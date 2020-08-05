Advertisement

Election Commissioner Howell updates Shawnee Co. on elections

Andrew Howell, Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says the biggest difficulty for the 2020 primary elections was extra preparation for social distancing and last-minute changes.

Howell says while he tries to keep things simple by not changing last-minute details, sometimes that is impossible, and has only been fueled by COVID-19 this election day.

According to Howell, election results will continue to roll in throughout the week and will be tabulated. He says the Shawnee County Election Office will make periodic updates on results.

