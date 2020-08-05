Election Commissioner Howell updates Shawnee Co. on elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says the biggest difficulty for the 2020 primary elections was extra preparation for social distancing and last-minute changes.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says the biggest difficulty fo the 2020 primary elections was not COVID-19, but instead extra preparation for social distancing requirements and last-minute changes.

Howell says while he tries to keep things simple by not changing last-minute details, sometimes that is impossible, and has only been fueled by COVID-19 this election day.

According to Howell, election results will continue to roll in throughout the week and will be tabulated. He says the Shawnee County Election Office will make periodic updates on results.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.