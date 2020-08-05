Division III Fall Sports Championship games have been canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NCAA Division III fall sports championships in the 2020-21 season have been canceled.

The D-III Presidents Council said today that the decision was made to protect the health and safety of athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” “Our Championships Committee reviewed the financial and logistical ramifications if Division III fall sports championships were conducted in the spring and found it was logistically untenable and financially prohibitive. Our Management Council reached the same conclusion. Moving forward, we will try to maximize the championships experience for our winter and spring sport student-athletes, who unfortunately were short-changed last academic year.”