Division II Fall 2020 Championships have been canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Division II championships have been canceled for the upcoming fall 2020 sports season. The D-II Presidents Council decided Wednesday that they would no longer be played due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This directly impacts Washburn and Emporia State. Both are Division II schools.

A contributing factor in this decision can be attributed to the NCAA’s new guidelines for competing in Fall 2020 championships. The new guidelines say that a 50% member institution participation threshold must be met in the Fall 2020 season in order for a fall sport championship to be played. As of Wednesday, 11 of the 23 Division II conferences had announced they will not compete during the traditional fall season.

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II. This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”

On July 22, the Division II Administrative Committee approved waivers to allow Division II student-athletes to retain the use of a season of competition if their team completes 50% or less of the sport’s Bylaw 17 maximum contests/dates of competition for the 2020-21 academic year. Additionally, student-athletes who qualify for the season of competition waiver, or whose institutions cancel the sport season entirely, will receive an extension of their 10 semesters/15 quarters of eligibility, provided the student-athlete was otherwise eligible for competition during the 2020-21 academic year. Division II schools and conferences can still choose to play part or all of their regular season in the fall semester if they follow the requirements set forth by the Board of Governors.

DII Presidents Council cancels fall 2020 championships: https://t.co/ANi4gC6C6b pic.twitter.com/DsUF0vrsQt — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) August 5, 2020

