Advertisement

Coronavirus knocks out another event in Emporia

The 2020 Great American Market, which was scheduled for Sept. 12 in Emporia, has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus, officials said.
The 2020 Great American Market, which was scheduled for Sept. 12 in Emporia, has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus, officials said.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another event scheduled for Emporia has been knocked out by COVID-19.

The 2020 Great American Market, which had been scheduled for Sept. 12, won’t take place, after all.

Emporia Main Street director Casey Woods said the organization received a letter Monday from Lyon County Public Health advising that the event not take place, given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, KVOE Radio reports.

The Great American Market is a joint effort between Emporia Main Street and its title sponsor, the Emporia Gazette.

According to the Emporia Main Street website, the event features local stores, booth vendors and food trucks in downtown Emporia.

The Great American Market is held on the second Saturday of September. The cancellation of this year’s event means the next Market will be held on Sept. 11, 2021.  

“We are obviously disappointed with the cancellation,” said Casey Woods, executive Director of Emporia Main Street. “We put together a plan to space booths, encourage social distancing, require masks, and add hygiene stations to keep people safe.

“We know that local businesses count on traffic and sales from events like the Great American Market, and Emporia Main Street did everything we could to plan an event that could support local businesses, but we respect the decision of the Lyon County Health Department to cancel the event.”

The Great American Market traditionally is one of the largest events held through the Emporia Main Street organization. Coronavirus-related regulations have forced the cancellation of several events in the Emporia area over the past several months.

Lyon County Public Health Officer Renee Hively said there has been a recent rise in coronavirus cases in the Emporia vicinity.

“Unfortunately,” Hively said, “we are seeing an uptick in active cases and hospitalizations, not only here but in our surrounding counties.”

She cited Kansas Statute KSA 65-119 in her decision, which states “The county or joint board of health or local health officer is hereby empowered and authorized to prohibit public gatherings when necessary for the control of any and all infectious or contagious disease.”

Vendors that signed up for this year’s Great American Market can contact Emporia Main Street via email at mainstreet2@emporia-kansas.gov for a refund of their booth rental, or they can choose to apply their rental fee to the 2021 Great American Market.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One injured in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Holton

Updated: moments ago
|
By Phil Anderson
One person was reported injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Holton, authorities said.

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

Updated: 43 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Squirrel in substation causes power outage Tuesday in north Manhattan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A squirrel in a substation on Tuesday morning knocked out power to more than 7,000 residents in Manhattan, KMAN Radio reports.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Slightly warmer but still nice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Humidity increases tomorrow as well as hit and miss showers/storms

Latest News

News

How the General Election will look in November for the national races

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Several races have been called in the August Primary Election, now those candidates who won their party’s nomination will have to prepare for the General Election in November.

News

Jake LaTurner responds to 2nd Congressional District Republican nomination

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
State treasurer Jake LaTurner will move on to November’s general election as the Republican nominee for Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District, unseating incumbent Rep. Steve Watkins.

News

Jake LaTurner responds to 2nd Congressional District Republican nomination

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Rep. Steve Watkins calling for party unity after loss to LaTurner

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Looking away from the past and towards the future, Watkins spoke of upcoming work with President Donald Trump.

News

Rep. Steve Watkins on loss to Jake LaTurner

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rep. Steve Watkins on loss to Jake LaTurner

News

Barnett wins Democratic primary in Kansas 1st

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Kali Barnett has won the Democratic primary in Kansas’ 1st District. The 35-year-old author and music teacher from Garden City defeated Christy Davis, the former executive director of Symphony in the Flint Hills.