Brian Hill wins Shawnee County Sheriff Race

Brian Hill, Shawnee Co. Sheriff
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brian Hill has won the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Republican Primary Race.

Sheriff Brian Hill will get to keep his seat as Shawnee County Sheriff. He faced off with KBI Director Tony Weingartner for the seat.

Hill won with a 6,534 lead over Weingartner.

Hill will not be opposed in the November elections which makes him the presumptive winner in the general election.

