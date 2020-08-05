Advertisement

Beirut: Wedding photo shoot video captures blast

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (CNN) - Video taken Tuesday during a wedding photo shoot in Lebanon was supposed to capture the bride's joy on her wedding day.

Instead, it captured the terrifying moment of the massive explosion in Beirut.

The bride can be seen blown back by the impact of the blast.

Photographer Mahmoud Nakib is still rolling as he get pushed down the street by the shockwave.

People are seen running for safety, including the bride and groom.

Nakib called it a nightmare scene.

No one in the wedding party was hurt.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Representatives of Catholic church in St. Marys take issue with published report surrounding its role in KBI investigation

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Representatives of the Society of St. Pius X Catholic church in St. Marys are taking issue with a published report they say falsely portrays them as seeking to impede a Kansas Bureau of Investigation inquiry into sex abuse allegations involving priests who formerly served the congregation.

National

Beirut: Wedding photo shoot video captures blast

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Video taken Tuesday during a wedding photo shoot in Lebanon was supposed to capture the bride's joy on her wedding day.

National

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company has been testing Reels in Brazil since November and in France, Germany and India since earlier this summer.

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

Latest News

National Politics

Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

Coronavirus

‘We are no less American’: Deaths pile up on Texas border

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
For nearly a month, this borderland of 2 million people in South Texas pleaded for a field hospital, but not until Tuesday was one ready and accepting patients.

National

Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

Coronavirus

More millennials buying homes during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Some in real estate say the coronavirus is pushing younger homebuyers out of the city and into their first homes.

Coronavirus

Millennials buying homes during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Some in real estate say the coronavirus is pushing younger homebuyers out of the city and into their first homes.

Sports

Division III Fall Sports Championship games have been canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
NCAA Division III fall sports championships in the 2020-21 season have been canceled. The D-III Presidents Council said today that the decision was made to protect the health and safety of athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.