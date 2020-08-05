Advertisement

Barnett wins Democratic primary in Kansas 1st

Aug. 4, 2020
(AP) - Kali Barnett has won the Democratic primary in Kansas’ 1st District. The 35-year-old author and music teacher from Garden City defeated Christy Davis, the former executive director of Symphony in the Flint Hills.

Barnett will face Salina real estate broker and former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann in the November contest for the congressional seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Roger Marshall, who on Tuesday won the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate.

The seat hasn’t been won by a Democrat since the 1950s. It’s one of the nation’s most Republican districts and has elected three congressmen who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years.

